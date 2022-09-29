Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Drops By 43.2%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 65,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

EBET Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EBET traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. EBET has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of EBET

EBET ( NASDAQ:EBET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. EBET had a negative net margin of 80.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EBET by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EBET by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EBET by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EBET by 3,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 101,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EBET by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBET Company Profile

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

