Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Expands By 205.6%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the August 31st total of 84,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

G Medical Innovations Stock Down 2.6 %

G Medical Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 146,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,633. G Medical Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G Medical Innovations by 143.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $322,000.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

