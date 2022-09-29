Short Interest in Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Increases By 379.7%

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 379.7% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Galenica Stock Performance

Shares of GALNF remained flat at 77.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 77.80. Galenica has a twelve month low of 77.80 and a twelve month high of 77.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GALNF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Galenica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galenica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

