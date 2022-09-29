Short Interest in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Rises By 72.7%

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE GAQ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

