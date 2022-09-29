Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Expands By 249.1%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,200 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the August 31st total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.3 days.

Interfor Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of IFSPF traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

