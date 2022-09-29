Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rises By 68.9%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.86) to €2.40 ($2.45) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.96) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.60 ($2.65) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 458,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

