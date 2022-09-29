Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rises By 570.4%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 570.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.89. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.