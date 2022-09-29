Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Increases By 77.5%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IEUS traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $41.05. 20,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,181. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $73.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 203,234 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000.

