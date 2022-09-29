Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Increases By 300.0%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.31. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

