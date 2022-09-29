Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Grows By 190.0%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

