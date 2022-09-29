Short Interest in Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Expands By 400.0%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Kingdee International Software Group Stock Performance
Shares of Kingdee International Software Group stock traded down $12.46 on Thursday, hitting $127.21. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.50. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $353.21.
About Kingdee International Software Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingdee International Software Group (KGDEY)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.