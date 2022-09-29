Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Rises By 70.4%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,200 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIFZF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

