Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Increases By 484.0%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 484.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NKG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,604. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKG. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

