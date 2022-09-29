Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Rises By 28.8%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPVGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NPV traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 10,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

