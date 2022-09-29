Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Rises By 28.8%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NPV traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 10,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.41.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
