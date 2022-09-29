Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Rises By 28.8%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NPV traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 10,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.