Short Interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Grows By 30.0%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OIIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International Price Performance

Shares of OIIM stock remained flat at $3.25 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,323. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International

O2Micro International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,132 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in O2Micro International by 4.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 151.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in O2Micro International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.