Short Interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Grows By 30.0%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OIIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
O2Micro International Price Performance
Shares of OIIM stock remained flat at $3.25 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,323. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International
O2Micro International Company Profile
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
