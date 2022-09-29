Short Interest in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Decreases By 20.3%

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Omega Alpha SPAC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEG. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $4,910,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 396,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 305,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,750,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC by 576.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 292,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 249,160 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 210,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 151,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMEG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,065. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

About Omega Alpha SPAC

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

