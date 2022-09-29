Short Interest in QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Declines By 86.4%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of USAQ stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. QHSLab has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

