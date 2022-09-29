Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Decreases By 14.2%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $22,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.91.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.