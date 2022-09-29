Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Expands By 1,327.7%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a growth of 1,327.7% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Silver Lake Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Silver Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.68.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Silver Lake Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interests in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

