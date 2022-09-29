Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Expands By 37.8%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 7,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,796. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.71. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.14% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

