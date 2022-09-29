Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Increases By 413.8%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 413.8% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

SDPI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,242. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

