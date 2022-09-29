Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Drops By 43.2%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 467,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tantech by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Trading Down 5.3 %

Tantech Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TANH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 266,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Featured Stories

