Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Expands By 51.7%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 76,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,044. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

