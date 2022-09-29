Short Interest in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Increases By 481.3%

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 481.3% from the August 31st total of 185,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 412,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 16.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 933,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSPQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 187,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

