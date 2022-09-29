Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Expands By 430.8%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 430.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.