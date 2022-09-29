Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Increases By 23.5%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Tenon Medical stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,502. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical comprises approximately 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 4.58% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Tenon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

