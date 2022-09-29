Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Increases By 23.5%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

Shares of Tenon Medical stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,502. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical comprises approximately 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 4.58% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Tenon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

