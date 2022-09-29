Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Decreases By 20.0%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGVC. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

TGVC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 9,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. TG Venture Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

