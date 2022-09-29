Short Interest in TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Rises By 39.2%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,006,300 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 1,440,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 466.6 days.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 0.5 %

TRSWF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

