Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Declines By 98.2%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Trading Up 3.2 %

UNICY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,680. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Unicharm had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unicharm will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

