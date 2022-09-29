Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Declines By 26.1%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VLYPP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

