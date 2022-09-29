Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Expands By 318.2%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIRC shares. Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 2.7 %

About Virco Mfg.

NASDAQ:VIRC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,627. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

