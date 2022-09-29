Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Expands By 313.8%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 313.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CBH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,792. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
