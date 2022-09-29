Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Expands By 313.8%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 313.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

CBH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,792. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

