Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Declines By 21.9%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 200,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $0.75 on Thursday. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

