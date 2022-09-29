Short Interest in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Grows By 29.1%

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 821,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $130.78. 302,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,287. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

