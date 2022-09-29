SHPING (SHPING) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.70 Million

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. SHPING has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $192,590.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHPING has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.47 or 1.00009420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006676 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064803 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00080473 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.