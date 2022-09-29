Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €63.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.10 ($64.39) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Trading Up 1.2 %

ETR SHL traded up €0.50 ($0.51) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €41.88 ($42.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,539 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($69.04). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.23.

Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

