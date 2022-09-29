SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
