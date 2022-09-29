SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

