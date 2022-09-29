Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $487,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

