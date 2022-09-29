Signature Securities Group Corporation Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $8,253,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 409,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

