Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 519 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

ISCG stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.