Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.98-$11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $54.60. 448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

