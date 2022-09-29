SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $3.24 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $46.77 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,942,243 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

