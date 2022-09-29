Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.09.

NYSE SIX opened at $19.14 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 248.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,305.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,677 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 689.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

