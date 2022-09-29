Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,349,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 3,404,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,106.8 days.

Shares of SVKEF stock remained flat at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.82. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

SVKEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 95 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 96 to SEK 97 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

