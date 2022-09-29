Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CAO Stanley Mbugua Sells 10,620 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $11,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,047.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Skillz Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 3,596,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,128,241. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 68.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after buying an additional 574,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after buying an additional 74,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skillz by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 2,417,490 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

