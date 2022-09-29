Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.56. 24,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 8,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.