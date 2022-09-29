SLM Solutions Group AG (OTCMKTS:SLGRF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

SLM Solutions Group AG (OTCMKTS:SLGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SLM Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock remained flat at 11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 11.42. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of 10.07 and a 52 week high of 11.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
About SLM Solutions Group
SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.
