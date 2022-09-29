Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.78

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 76567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 46.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

