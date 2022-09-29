Societe Generale Lowers Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Price Target to €14.10

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Societe Generale from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEAF remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

About Bénéteau

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.