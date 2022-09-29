Societe Generale Lowers Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Price Target to €14.10

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Societe Generale from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Bénéteau Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTEAF remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.80.
About Bénéteau
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bénéteau (BTEAF)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.