Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

